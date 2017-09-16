File photo: Medstar ambulance
Fort Worth

Fort Worth man who set himself on fire rescued by his aunt

By Mitch Mitchell

September 16, 2017 9:07 PM

FORT WORTH

A 26-year-old Fort Worth man doused himself in gasoline and then set himself on fire Saturday, according to authorities.

The man’s aunt put out the fire, burning herself in the process, said Kyle Clay, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman.

The man was taken to a hospital by helicopter ambulance while the aunt was taken to a hospital by ground ambulance, Clay said.

Firefighters were alerted to the call shortly before 6:40 p.m. Emergency workers arrived at a residence in the 5800 block of Levelland Drive in southwest Fort Worth near Bryant Irvin Road about three minutes later, Clay said.

“The fire was out by the time firefighters arrived,” Clay said. “A significant portion of his body was burned.”

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752

