One man dead and another wounded in two shootings Fort Worth police say may be linked

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

September 16, 2017 3:28 PM

FORT WORTH

Police were investigating two shootings Saturday, one of which was fatal, that they say may be related.

The two shootings took place less than three miles and 10 minutes apart.

The man who died was identified as Keddreco Davis, 37, of Forest Hill, by officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office. Davis was shot while in the 3000 block of Van Horn Avenue about 12:20 p.m. and taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where he died, according to authorities.

Another man was expected to survive after he was shot in the leg while he was driving in the 800 block of the South Freeway about 12:30 p.m. and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Police said they believe two African-American men who may be suspects were traveling in a gray Honda four-door vehicle.

Homicide detectives and other specialized units are working each shooting to determine motive and how the shootings may be related, police said.

Police are awaiting a ruling from officials with the Tarrant county medical examiner’s office on a cause and manner of death in the fatal shooting.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

