CDC issues raw milk warning about Paradise dairy, at least one person sick

People who consumed raw milk or milk products between June 1 and Aug. 7 from the K-Bar Dairy in Wise County should get antibiotic treatment to avoid the risk of lifelong, chronic infections, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials warned.
Raw milk from the K-Bar Dairy in Paradise, about 45 miles northwest of Fort Worth, tested positive for a rare but potentially serious bacteria known as Brucella RB51, a CDC news release said.
Two cows have tested postitive for the bacteria, according to the news release.
One Texas woman has gotten sick and more than 230 households in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Ohio, North Dakota and Tennessee have been contacted.
But CDC staff have been unable to reach about 200 households in which someone bought K-Bar milk. People who sampled the milk at the dairy or got the milk from friends or family also may not be aware of their risk.
Initially, people with brucellosis experience fever, sweats, aches and fatigue.
But if not treated, Brucella RB51 infection can result in long-term complications, such as arthritis, heart problems, enlargement of the spleen or liver and, in rare cases, nervous system problems, like meningitis. RB51 can cause severe illness in people with weakened immune systems and miscarriages in pregnant women.
“It’s very important for people who drank raw milk from this dairy to seek treatment to prevent infection with Brucella RB51,” said Dr. William Bower, team leader for the CDC group that investigates brucellosis. “Even if people don’t have any symptoms now, they can develop a chronic infection that can impact their health for years to come.”
More information about RB51 can be found at www.cdc.gov/brucellosis
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
