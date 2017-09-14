Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run of Fort Worth man in wheelchair

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a man in a wheelchair and then fled the scene in south Fort Worth last week.

The hit-and-run happened about 11 p.m. Sept. 6 in the 2700 block of South Riverside Drive, according to a police news release.

The driver did not stop to check on the victim, whose name has not yet been released by authorities.

The vehicle involved was possibly a two-door car, the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817-392-4885.

A similar incident happened in April. Kurt Wheeler, 56, was operating his wheelchair in the 4100 block of East Lancaster Avenue when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, police said.

Witnesses told police that Wheeler was in a traffic lane when he was hit.

