Gunman fired on police, then walked out of home to end Benbrook standoff

A gunman who fired on authorities held police at bay for more than 11 hours Wednesday before he and his girlfriend walked out of a residence, police said Thursday.

No injuries were reported in the standoff, which ended about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect, identified by police as Cameron G. Little, 28, faces charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and unlawful restraint. He also had two arrest warrants from Johnson County, but details on those were not released.

Officers went to Little’s home about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on Greenview Court to serve the warrants, but he refused to surrender.

Benbrook SWAT team members were deployed and attempted to negotiate with Little, but for hours he refused to come out of his home. Authorities learned that his 24-year-old girlfriend was also in the house.

Cameron G. Little, 28, of Benbrook Benbrook police

SWAT team members from Fort Worth police assisted in negotiations.

At some point, police said, Little fired at least five shots from a semiautomatic rifle at SWAT team members.

Little was in the Benbrook Jail on Thursday with bail set at $196,500.