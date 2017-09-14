His mom cared for kids in her Everman home. He molested one — a 9-year-old girl

The 24-year-old son of an Everman home day care operator has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for molesting a girl there for at least two years, according to court records.

A Tarrant County jury convicted and sentenced Chance William Moore last month on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Two other charges — indecency fondling and aggravated sexual assault — are pending.

Moore was arrested July 26, 2016, after the child told her parents what was happening and they contacted authorities.

Officials with state Child Care Licensing ordered the day care to stop operations after Moore’s arrest.

“She decided to close permanently with no plans to reopen,” Marissa Gonzales, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Family and Protective Services, said in an email.

The girl, now 12, told investigators the day before Moore’s arrest that he had sexually abused her since she was 9. Detectives believe that two other children may have been molested as well, according to the arrest warrant affidavit, obtained by the Star-Telegram last year.

Moore’s mother was issued a permit in 2008 to provide child care in her home for up to three children at a time.

To get a permit, the mother “and everyone over the age of 14 who lives in the home would have to have a clean background check,” Gonzales said in a 2016 email.

Chance Moore, 24, of Everman Tarrant County Jail

Moore’s mother was issued a “listed family” permit, which meant there were no minimum standards or training requirements. Listed homes are not inspected unless a report is received alleging child abuse/neglect or immediate risk of danger to the health and safety of a child, according to state guidelines.

Before 2016, there had been no complaints against Moore’s mother’s operation, according to state records.

In Tarrant County, there are 246 listed family homes. In Texas, there are 5,026.

Last year, officials investigated 14 cases of abuse and/or neglect at listed homes, according to state statistics. In Tarrant County, there were two.

The arrest affidavit for Moore gave this brief account:

On July 24, 2016, Everman police were notified by the girl’s parents that she had told them she had been molested at her day care in the 700 block of Vaughn Avenue.

The girl told investigators that Moore committed sexual acts on her. The abuse stopped when she avoided being alone with him.

This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.

