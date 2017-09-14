Need a space to work? WeWork is coming to Clearfork in Fort Worth

Looking for a space to work? WeWork, the fast-growing shared office space provider, is coming to Fort Worth.

WeWork Clearfork will open in 2018 at 5049 Edwards Ranch Road with the ability to accommodate 850 members. The facility will be located at the new Shops at Clearfork shopping center, which is holding its grand opening this weekend.

The company currently operates in 53 U.S. cities, including Dallas, Austin and Houston, as well as 17 countries, serving a variety of entrepreneurs, freelancers and other independent business people.

Pricing for the 44,000-square-foot space in Fort Worth has yet to be announced.

At its Thanksgiving Tower location in downtown Dallas, prices range from $250 a month for a non-exclusive desk to $350 a month for a dedicated desk and $400 a month for a private office. Prices were higher at WeWork’s Dallas Uptown location and at Legacy West’s in Plano.

“WeWork builds more than just beautiful work spaces, we aim to build communities that help people collaborate and thrive,” said Adam Wacenske, WeWork’s general manager for the South. “We’re encouraged by the interest and growth we’ve seen in the Metroplex, and we’re excited to bring our community to Fort Worth.”

Mayor Betsy Price praised the news of WeWork’s entry into Fort Worth.

“People who live in Fort Worth want to work in Fort Worth and WeWork offers that option to everyone from entrepreneurs and startups to large companies,” Price said in a statement. “I am excited to welcome this global company to our community.”

The Clearfork location will include private offices with room for up to 36 employees; event space; conference rooms and quiet spaces for phone calls; pantries and complimentary fruit, water and coffee.

Separately, Plano-based developer Granite Properties said another co-working company, Spaces, has leased 23,243 square feet on the first and second floors of its new office building in Southlake, located near Texas 114.