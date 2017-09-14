1 rescued, 2 others injured in house fire in south Fort Worth

A teenage girl was rescued from a house fire in south Fort Worth late Wednesday and airlifted to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, fire department officials said.
Her parents were able to get out before firefighters arrived and were also taken to Parkland with burns and smoke inhalation injuries.
The house in the 1800 block of Beacon Way was a total loss, Fire Department spokesman Kyle Clay said.
The fire was reported at 11:40 p.m. A man and his wife were in the front yard when firefighters arrived, and their 13-year-old daughter was still inside, fire department officials said.
Everman police said the parents were screaming that their daughter was inside and that Sgt. Jimmy Combs attempted to rescue her, but the heat and smoke were too intense so he retreated.
She was spotted on the floor through a side bedroom window by firefighter Mike Flores, who broke the window, climbed in and handed her out to Combs, police and fire officials said.
“When we pulled her out, she was not breathing and they performed CPR on her,” Clay said. He said Everman police were instrumental in reviving her.
“She was awake and alert when we loaded her on the helicopter,” Clay said. Her condition was unknown early Thursday.
The identities of the victims were also unknown. The owner of the home is listed in the Tarrant Appraisal District database as Kimberly Robinson.
The cause of the fire was as-yet undetermined.
