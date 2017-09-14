1 rescued, 2 others injured in house fire in south Fort Worth

More Videos 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 Pause 0:46 Upscale Shops at Clearfork near opening in September 0:32 Snow falls in Tarrant County 1:47 1 rescued in house fire in south Fort Worth 0:56 Fort Worth's Molly the Trolley shuttle begins $2 fee 4:18 Parents say executing their son's murderer will bring them more pain. 2:15 Go on a wild chase for a stray dog in Fort Worth 2:33 Arlington’s new driverless shuttle is ready to serve the entertainment district 1:22 Texas police scrambling as SB4 looms 1:23 By popular demand, more high schools are adding coffee bars Video Link copy Embed Code copy

1 rescued in house fire in south Fort Worth One person was rescued from a house fire in south Fort Worth overnight and airlifted to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, fire department officials said. Two others were also injured and taken to the hospital. One person was rescued from a house fire in south Fort Worth overnight and airlifted to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, fire department officials said. Two others were also injured and taken to the hospital. Glen E. Ellman Special to the Star-Telegram

