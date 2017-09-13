A T bus in Fort Worth. A 36-year-old man was sentenced to six months in jail for exposing himself to a woman on one of the buses in May.
Fort Worth

Man found guilty of indecent exposure on the T

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

September 13, 2017 3:42 PM

Note: This article contains graphic descriptions.

FORT WORTH — A Fort Worth man with a history of indecent exposure arrests was sentenced Wednesday to 180 days in jail for exposing himself in May to a woman on a bus operated by the T.

Arnold Rashad Walker, 36, is also facing charges of indecency with a child and sexual promotion of a child under the age of 14 in Hood County, according to jail records.

Details about those charges were not available Wednesday.

In the bus incident, Walker was sitting next to the woman on the T on May 17 when the woman “noticed a rhythmic motion coming from [Walker’s] lap,” a police report said.

She looked down and saw that Walker had exposed his genitals and was “stroking himself,” the report said. Walker claimed that he was “adjusting himself,” according to the report.

The woman reported the incident to the bus driver, who kicked Walker off the bus.

Walker was arrested May 26 and has remained in custody at the Tarrant County jail, according to online records.

A jury found him guilty Wednesday on the indecent exposure charge, a Class B misdemeanor.

He was previously convicted of indecent exposure and public lewdness in 2010 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, according to court records. He was arrested for indecent exposure in 2015 but the case was dismissed.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

