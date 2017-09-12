Police want the public’s help finding a smiling car burglary suspect and 2 accomplices

A man seen smiling in a surveillance photo who is suspected of committing a car burglary along with two accomplices has drawn the attention of police detectives.
In a Facebook post Tuesday police said: “Notice the Smile — won’t be smiling very long if we can help it.”
The smiling man is one of three suspects police would like to speak to in connection with a vehicle that was broken into between 6:15 and 6:45 p.m. Friday at a 24 Hour Fitness on Golden Triangle Boulevard in north Fort Worth, the post said. A wallet was stolen, according to the post.
The suspects purchased a PS4 gaming system at GameStop and an Apple Watch at Target in Watauga, with the stolen purchases totaling more than $865. The group has also purchased items in Fort Worth, Frisco, Mansfield and Garland, the post said.
The three suspects are also wanted for questioning in connection with a car burglary that occurred about 3:35 p.m. on July 22 at a gymnasium in the 6600 block of Old Denton Road, according to a police report.
The victim told an officer that their car was broken into and a wallet with cash and credit cards and two cellphones were stolen, the report said. Police told gym representatives that they wished to review surveillance footage from their cameras, the report said.
The suspects used the credit cards at Target and tried to make purchases for more than $500 and more than $1,000, but the victims had already closed the accounts.
The suspects drove a red sedan in the Watauga thefts but have used other vehicles in other crimes, which may indicate they rent vehicles before they commit the thefts, the post said.
Police are looking for two black men and one black woman. One of the men has a tattoo on his neck.
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call 817-392-4622.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
