At Clearfork this week, new stores and a touch of Dancing With the Stars

Former “Dancing with the Stars” performer Tony Dovolani will help The Shops at Clearfork step onto center stage in Fort Worth this week as the upscale shopping center holds its grand opening.

About 30 stores are scheduled to open to kick off a weekend of festivities at the sprawling new center near Chisholm Trail Parkway and Edwards Ranch Road. Live music and other attractions will begin about 10 a.m. Thursday and continue throughout the weekend, said officials from Simon, the shopping center’s operator.

Tony Dovolani, a former Dancing with the Stars dancer, is among those who are scheduled to attend Thursday’s grand opening of The Shops at Clearfork. Brandon Wade Special to the Star-Telegram

Dovolani won ABC television’s “Dancing with the Stars” season 15 in 2012, partnering with former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Melissa Rycroft. Dovolani is part-owner of Dance With Me, a studio that will be among the businesses to open this week.

Dovolani will be available to meet North Texans from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at the studio, located at 5259 Marathon Ave., although reservations are recommended, said Raphael Abel, the studio’s regional manager.

“He will do a meet and greet, but you should RSVP and call us,” said Abel. (The number is 817-813-8300.)

Dovolani isn’t scheduled to dance, but might be talked into doing at least a demonstration with one of the instructors, Abel said. “He isn’t scheduled to perform, but he might.”

Michelle Nabours works on construction at The Shops at Clearfork Tuesday as workers apply finishing touches to the buildings, landscaping and shops. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

A variety of shops will be joining Neiman Marcus at Clearfork, which opened its new Fort Worth department store there in February.

A Dallas company, Mizzen + Main, is opening a pop-up store that will remain at Clearfork through the new year, said Kelsey Curran, director of retail. The company specializes in men’s dress shirts that, while not cheap at $125 each, are made of stretchy, moisture-wicking polyester and never need ironing.

“We say this is the most comfortable dress shirt in the world,” Curran said, adding that the store also carries soft denim men’s pants and golf shirts.

The property will also have several upscale bistros and other restaurants. One eatery that looked close to being complete Tuesday, Rise Salon de Souffle, actually doesn’t plan to begin seating customers until Monday, a restaurant official said.

Tony Dovolani, shown here performing with Melissa Rycroft on Dancing with the Stars in 2012, is scheduled to attend a grand opening of The Shops at Clearfork Thursday in west Fort Worth. Adam Taylor AP

On Tuesday, Rise co-owner Hedda Dowd was overseeing the preparations of her third eatery. Rise specializes in savory and sweet souffles, including vegan and gluten-free varieties.

Dowd expressed eagerness for the hard hat-wearing workers to finish electrical wiring in her restaurant so she could get on with cooking her ancient, French egg-baked dishes.

“I had a French mother and Italian father, so I grew up eating a lot of souffles,” she said, adding that former President George W. Bush has been to her Dallas location and prefers the souffle with crab meat.

Simon teamed with Cassco Development Co. to build the open-air shopping area on 2,700 acres of property that was once part of the area’s well-known Edwards Ranch. In addition to dozens of retail stores and entertainment venues, several buildings feature multifamily housing on the second through fourth floors.

In addition to Neiman Marcus, a Frost Bank branch has been open for weeks and Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has opened, featuring high-end home furnishings.

Other stores tentatively scheduled to open this weekend include Alex and Ani, Evereve, Apricot Lane, Pandora, Climate, Tumi, Joy Macarons, Hemline and Toni & Guy.







Upscale restaurants scheduled to open later in the year or early next year include B&B Butchers & Restaurant, City Works Eatery and Pour House, Crú Food & Wine Bar, Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen, Fixe, Luna Grill, Malai Kitchen, Mesero and Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar.

Also coming are Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Tiffany & Co., Z Gallerie and Arhaus. There will also be an AMC movie theater and Pinstripes upscale bowling center — both most likely opening next year.

This report includes information from the Star-Telegram archives.