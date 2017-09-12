The suspect could not get behind the glass, so he turned to an employee who was on the store’s main floor and robbed him
Fort Worth

Fort Worth police seeking suspect’s identity in Valero gas station robbery

By Mitch Mitchell

September 12, 2017 6:19 PM

FORT WORTH

A robber settled for robbing a convenience store employee after he was stopped from getting money out of the cash register by a glass partition, according to the Fort Worth police.

The robber walked into the Valero gas station in the 4100 block of Mansfield Highway about 9:25 p.m. Sept. 3 and pointed a dark-color semiautomatic gun at an employee who was standing behind a glass window, police said.

The robber could not get behind the glass, so he turned to an employee who was on the store’s main floor and robbed him, the release said. The robber covered his face with a white shirt and left the store on foot headed north on Flamingo Road.

The robber is described as African-American with a slender build, 17 to 23 years old, and 6 feet to 6-feet, 3-inches tall. He wore a white muscle shirt, faded jeans and gray tennis shoes.

The suspect has tattoos on both forearms, possibly both hands, and may be left-handed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817-392-4469.

