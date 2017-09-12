Missing for at least a week, a Fort Worth medically fragile teen is located

A teen who had been missing since Sept. 2 has been found, Fort Worth police announced Monday.
Brianna Kuhlmann, 16, had not been seen or heard from since 3 a.m. when she left her residence in the 5200 block of Sunwood Circle. Kuhlmann is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, about 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black tights.
Brianna Kuhlmann recently dyed her hair platinum blond and it no longer has pink highlights, her grandmother, Dorothy Kuhlmann said.
