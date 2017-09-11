More Videos

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6

Pause
Upscale Shops at Clearfork near opening in September 0:46

Upscale Shops at Clearfork near opening in September

1 rescued in house fire in south Fort Worth 1:47

1 rescued in house fire in south Fort Worth

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7

Snow falls in Tarrant County 0:32

Snow falls in Tarrant County

Go on a wild chase for a stray dog in Fort Worth 2:15

Go on a wild chase for a stray dog in Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Molly the Trolley shuttle begins $2 fee 0:56

Fort Worth's Molly the Trolley shuttle begins $2 fee

Parents say executing their son's murderer will bring them more pain. 4:18

Parents say executing their son's murderer will bring them more pain.

Arlington’s new driverless shuttle is ready to serve the entertainment district 2:33

Arlington’s new driverless shuttle is ready to serve the entertainment district

By popular demand, more high schools are adding coffee bars 1:23

By popular demand, more high schools are adding coffee bars

  • Nothing ever changes at Kincaid's Hamburgers. (Except the newly restored 1946 hardwood pine ceiling.)

    Kincaid's Hamburgers' original Fort Worth location needed to replace the decorative tile ceiling. When owners ripped it out, they found handsome pine hardwood.

Kincaid's Hamburgers' original Fort Worth location needed to replace the decorative tile ceiling. When owners ripped it out, they found handsome pine hardwood. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com
Kincaid's Hamburgers' original Fort Worth location needed to replace the decorative tile ceiling. When owners ripped it out, they found handsome pine hardwood. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth

Popular Camp Bowie hardware store shutting down

By Max B. Baker

maxbaker@star-telegram.com

September 11, 2017 12:15 PM

Sutherlands, a popular hardware store and lumber yard on the city’s southwest side, is closing its doors.

Known for its knowledgeable and friendly customer service, patrons reacted with sadness — and some might say even slight panic — on Facebook when word got out over the past week that the store in the 7900 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard in Benbrook is closing.

According to a liquidation ad in the Star-Telegram on Sunday, products were selling for 30-50 percent off.

Cindy Alexander wrote on the Fort Worth Memories Facebook page that she lives down the street and that her “husband goes there often. He’s gonna be a little upset”

Emily Fiesler said: “Nooo I love that store!! All the cool old timey stores r closing. ...”

Dave Steward, the manager of the store, declined to comment Monday and directed questions to the company’s corporate office in Kansas City, Mo., which did not return phone calls on Monday. Stewart was praised in a June Cheers and Jeers in the Star-Telegram for going the extra mile for a customer.

Sutherlands closing in FW 1
Sutherlands is closing its store on Camp Bowie West in Benbrook.
Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Sutherlands is one of the largest privately-owned home improvement center chains in the United States, according to the company’s website, saying that it operates 49 home improvement stores in 14 states. The stores range from small lumberyards to large 140,000 plus square foot warehouse stores.

The company’s website shows that it operates 16 other stores in Texas besides the Camp Bowie location, including Wichita Falls, Mineral Wells, Amarillo and Lubbock, but no others in the Fort Worth area.

The Benbrook store is roughly 52,000 square feet, according to appraisal records.

Max B. Baker: 817-390-7714, @MaxbakerBB

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

View More Video