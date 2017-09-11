Popular Camp Bowie hardware store shutting down

Sutherlands, a popular hardware store and lumber yard on the city’s southwest side, is closing its doors.

Known for its knowledgeable and friendly customer service, patrons reacted with sadness — and some might say even slight panic — on Facebook when word got out over the past week that the store in the 7900 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard in Benbrook is closing.

According to a liquidation ad in the Star-Telegram on Sunday, products were selling for 30-50 percent off.

Cindy Alexander wrote on the Fort Worth Memories Facebook page that she lives down the street and that her “husband goes there often. He’s gonna be a little upset”

Emily Fiesler said: “Nooo I love that store!! All the cool old timey stores r closing. ...”

Dave Steward, the manager of the store, declined to comment Monday and directed questions to the company’s corporate office in Kansas City, Mo., which did not return phone calls on Monday. Stewart was praised in a June Cheers and Jeers in the Star-Telegram for going the extra mile for a customer.

Sutherlands is closing its store on Camp Bowie West in Benbrook. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Sutherlands is one of the largest privately-owned home improvement center chains in the United States, according to the company’s website, saying that it operates 49 home improvement stores in 14 states. The stores range from small lumberyards to large 140,000 plus square foot warehouse stores.

The company’s website shows that it operates 16 other stores in Texas besides the Camp Bowie location, including Wichita Falls, Mineral Wells, Amarillo and Lubbock, but no others in the Fort Worth area.

The Benbrook store is roughly 52,000 square feet, according to appraisal records.