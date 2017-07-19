Suspects armed with tire iron, gun rob Fort Worth Wingstop

Detectives are searching for three men wanted in the robbery of a Wingstop restaurant in south Fort Worth in May.
Police released video on Wednesday of the robbery, which happened about 10:50 p.m. May 17 at 2723 Eighth Avenue.
Video shows the first suspect entering the store and pointing a tire iron toward a worker behind the counter.
The other two suspects followed, with one standing by the front door and pointing a gun toward the counter. The other suspect held a red bandana around his face and walked behind the counter.
They left the store after about 30 seconds without taking any money.
They were seen leaving the Wingstop in a white pickup and a dark-color sedan, according to a police news release.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call police at 817-392-4379.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
