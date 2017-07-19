Suspects armed with tire iron, gun rob Fort Worth Wingstop

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 12 Pause 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13 2:08 Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer 1:10 Snakes are plentiful this year how to avoid bites 2:02 Weatherford man bitten by two copperhead snakes 0:06 Wal-Mart arson suspect on store surveillance video 2:32 'I just want to take care of my kids:' A Fort Worth dad's Obamacare concerns 1:35 Tree crushes Tanglewood home during storm, family is uninjured 0:46 Storm dumps heavy rains on Fort Worth 2:37 Tree falls through a house in Overton Park Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The robbery happened May 17 at the Wingstop on 8th Avenue in south Fort Worth. Fort Worth Police Department

The robbery happened May 17 at the Wingstop on 8th Avenue in south Fort Worth. Fort Worth Police Department