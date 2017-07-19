The robbery happened May 17 at the Wingstop on 8th Avenue in south Fort Worth. Fort Worth Police Department
The robbery happened May 17 at the Wingstop on 8th Avenue in south Fort Worth. Fort Worth Police Department

Fort Worth

July 19, 2017 4:00 PM

Suspects armed with tire iron, gun rob Fort Worth Wingstop

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

Detectives are searching for three men wanted in the robbery of a Wingstop restaurant in south Fort Worth in May.

Police released video on Wednesday of the robbery, which happened about 10:50 p.m. May 17 at 2723 Eighth Avenue.

Video shows the first suspect entering the store and pointing a tire iron toward a worker behind the counter.

The other two suspects followed, with one standing by the front door and pointing a gun toward the counter. The other suspect held a red bandana around his face and walked behind the counter.

They left the store after about 30 seconds without taking any money.

They were seen leaving the Wingstop in a white pickup and a dark-color sedan, according to a police news release.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call police at 817-392-4379.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

View More Video