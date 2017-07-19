Parents don’t contest removal of kids from home where toddler died

Parents of six siblings removed from a home where a 3-year-old boy died after crawling into a hot abandoned car did not contest their placement in foster care, a state official said Wednesday.
The decision was reached earlier this month by the parents of Keandre Goodman, who died June 23.
Hours after Keandre died, state Child Protective Services officials took his siblings and temporarily placed them in foster care, authorities said.
The siblings range in age from 2 months to 15 years old.
Another hearing will be scheduled in 60 days to re-evaluate the parents. Within the year, the children could be returned to the family or remain in foster care.
“If there are any family members that want to care for the kids, a home study will be done on them between now and the next hearing,” CPS spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales said Wednesday in an email.
Keandre’s parents could not be reached Wednesday.
CPS officials have had previous contact with the family, but Gonzales has said she could not discuss details because of confidentiality-related restrictions.
No criminal charges have been filed in the case.
Keandre was pronounced dead June 23 after he was found in the abandoned car, police said.
A ruling on his death was still pending as of Wednesday.
Keandre was playing outside a residence in the 3800 block of Waldorf Street in east Fort Worth when he climbed in the vehicle. His parents began looking for the boy and they said they believed the child was in the vehicle for at least 45 minutes before he was found, police said.
Keandre was unresponsive when he was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center.
Temperatures topped 100 degrees in some areas of Tarrant County at the time of the incident, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
