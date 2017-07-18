Armed bandit targeting North Texas stores, stealing cars

A serial robber armed with a handgun is hitting North Texas stores and stealing cars after the holdups, police said Tuesday.
Benbrook and Grandview police on Tuesday asked for help identifying the suspect by releasing store surveillance photos of him in hopes that someone will recognize him.
In two holdups Sunday, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and stole cars at gunpoint.
The holdups began shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday at Everest Food Mart in the 8000 block of Chapin Road in Benbrook.
A man with a tattoo on the right side of his face and tattoos on his right arm entered the Benbrook store, brandished a silver handgun and demanded money, police said.
He fled the store and stole a car at gunpoint from a nearby residence.
At 6:55 p.m. Sunday, investigators believe the same suspect robbed the Spring Market at 416 N. Third St. in Grandview. He ran out of the store and stole a brown and tan 2016 Hyundai Tucson with Texas plates HXD5498 from a parking lot.
Anyone with information should call Benbrook police at 817-249-1610 or Grandview police at 817-866-3399, Ext. 231. Residents also can contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or www.469tips.com.
No injuries were reported in the two holdups.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
