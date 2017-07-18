Potential employees lined up for jobs at Lockheed Martin’s massive one-day hiring event at the Sheraton Downtown Fort Worth Hotel. Other downtown events made for packed streets Tuesday.
Fort Worth

July 18, 2017 9:49 AM

Why was it so hard getting into downtown Fort Worth Tuesday?

By Bill Hanna

FORT WORTH

Downtown workers found it hard to get to their jobs Tuesday.

The culprits: Lockheed Martin’s massive one-day hiring event at the Sheraton Downtown Fort Worth Hotel, a Premier Designs Inc. Convention at the Fort Worth Convention Center and a water main break that closed Riverside Drive between Lancaster Avenue and the Interstate 30 eastbound entrance ramp.

Once drivers reached downtown, they found long backups at traffic lights and competition for parking spaces.

The crowds may stick around for the rest of the day. Lockheed-Martin told some job-seekers to go home around 9:45 a.m., but the Premier Designs convention, with 10,000 attendees, will run through July 23.

