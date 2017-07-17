First West Nile-associated death of 2017 reported in Tarrant County

The first death associated with the West Nile Virus in Tarrant County this year has been reported, health officials said Monday.
The victim was an older person with underlying health problems, according to a news release from Tarrant County Public Health.
The first human case of the mosquito-borne virus was reported in the county last month, about three weeks earlier than the first case last year. There were two West Nile-associated deaths in 2016.
This year, Tarrant County saw its earliest positive West Nile sample, on April 13 in Grapevine. It was the earliest positive sample since testing began after the 2012 West Nile outbreak.
