July 17, 2017 2:50 PM

Fort Worth man gets more than 33 years for cell phone store holdups

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

A Fort Worth robber who targeted North Texas T-Mobile stores was sentenced Monday to 400 months in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’Connor ordered the sentence on Nathaniel Roshaun Bowens, 34, who was found guilty in April on five charges related to the robbery of T-Mobile stores in Fort Worth, Mansfield and Grand Prairie.

Jurors found Bowens guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, two robbery charges and two counts of using a handgun to commit a crime of violence.

The robbery charges had carried a maximum of 20 years in prison, while the two gun charges carried a maximum of life in prison.

Bowens was arrested in January.

The holdups began Oct 5, 2015, and ended Sept. 4, 2016 at T-Mobile locations in Fort Worth, Mansfield and Grand Prairie.

Bowens robbed the T-Mobile store at 3524 Altamesa Blvd. in Fort Worth twice within a week last summer, according to federal court documents.

In several holdups, Bowens was armed with a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of money, cellphones and other electronic equipment, according to evidence presented in the trial.

At other T-Mobile stores, the Fort Worth man was armed, but he failed to steal items, according to court documents.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

