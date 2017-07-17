Authorities identify Fort Worth man who died after two vehicles hit him

A man killed after being hit by two vehicles over the weekend has been identified as a Fort Worth resident, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website Monday.
The victim was Samuel Deleon, 48, who died at the scene Saturday night, authorities said.
Police on Monday continued their search for one of two vehicles that hit Deleon, but fled the scene.
Officers responded to the call before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 8100 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Police found a man dead at the scene.
Witnesses told police the victim was hit by two vehicles. The second vehicle returned to the scene and the driver cooperated with officers.
A witness described one car as a white Nissan. Police did not release any other information on the Nissan.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
