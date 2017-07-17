ESPN reported Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in an incident Sunday night at Dallas bar.
ESPN reported Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in an incident Sunday night at Dallas bar. Star-Telegram archives Courtesy
ESPN reported Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in an incident Sunday night at Dallas bar. Star-Telegram archives Courtesy

Fort Worth

July 17, 2017 8:31 AM

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott involved in bar fight, ESPN reports

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

DALLAS

A 30-year-old man was assaulted Sunday night in an incident which involved Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, police and ESPN reported Monday.

No one was arrested and there were no suspects listed in a preliminary police report, police said in a Monday news release.

ESPN reported Elliott was involved in the incident.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Cedar Springs Road.

Police discovered a 30-year-old man who told officers he had been physically assaulted.

“According to the report, the victim did not know who assaulted him,” Officer Melinda Guiterrez said in the news release. “The victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.”

An investigation continued into the incident, police said.

Mike Fisher first reported for 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas that Elliott was involved in a physical altercation with a bouncer at Clutch Bar on Cedar Springs Road Sunday night, according to KXAS-TV.

Elliott is under NFL investigation stemming from a 2016 domestic violence accusation. The running back has been preparing a response to the league to be submitted in the next week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Jerry Jones discusses Ezekiel Elliott incident on St. Patrick's Day

The Dallas Cowboys owner declined to comment on any talks he's had with the team's star running back after he was seen on video pulling down a woman's tank top to expose her breast during the annual Dallas parade.

chill@star-telegram.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

View More Video