Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott involved in bar fight, ESPN reports

A 30-year-old man was assaulted Sunday night in an incident which involved Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, police and ESPN reported Monday.
No one was arrested and there were no suspects listed in a preliminary police report, police said in a Monday news release.
ESPN reported Elliott was involved in the incident.
Officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Cedar Springs Road.
Police discovered a 30-year-old man who told officers he had been physically assaulted.
“According to the report, the victim did not know who assaulted him,” Officer Melinda Guiterrez said in the news release. “The victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.”
An investigation continued into the incident, police said.
Mike Fisher first reported for 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas that Elliott was involved in a physical altercation with a bouncer at Clutch Bar on Cedar Springs Road Sunday night, according to KXAS-TV.
Elliott is under NFL investigation stemming from a 2016 domestic violence accusation. The running back has been preparing a response to the league to be submitted in the next week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
