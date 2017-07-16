There are lots of pets ready for adoption at crowded Fort Worth shelter

During the winter months, workers at the Chuck Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center would expect to welcome 30 dogs and cats per day.
These past few days, it’s been more like 70 Butches and Kitties per day.
Officials say the factors vary from residents not spaying or neutering their animals to frightened pets escaping from their homes because of the fireworks from the recent Fourth of July holiday.
“Summer is also when kids are out of school and people are moving. Oftentimes they may move to apartments that require pet deposits and people can’t pay that,” Dr. Tim Morton said in a recent interview. Morton is the assistant director of code compliance over animal welfare and a shelter veterinarian. “Those pets end up here.”
As of last week, there were more than 600 dogs and cats at the center, which means the shelter, at 4900 Martin Street, is crowded and shelter workers are in the midst of their busiest season.
And to help trim that number, officials are offering reduced adoption fees at $17.76 for any dog or cat.
Generally, the adoption fee is $49.50 for dogs and $29.50 for cats.
The reduced fee includes initial medical examination, rabies vaccinations, city license, micro-chip and spay or neuter.
The reduced adoption fee offer is good until July 31.
Lots of pets
The Chuck Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center is at 4900 Martin St. City officials have satellite pet adoption centers at PetSmart at Interstate 35W and Heritage Trace Parkway in north Fort Worth, and PetSmart at Southwest Loop 820 and Hulen Street in southeast Fort Worth.
Residents can call the center at 817-392-1234.
Source: City of Fort Worth
