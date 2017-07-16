Man killed after being hit by two vehicles, one motorist fled

A man was killed Saturday after he was hit by two vehicles on Camp Bowie Boulevard and one of the motorists fled the scene, police said Sunday.
The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.
Officers responded to a major accident call shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 8100 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Police found a man dead at the scene. Witnesses told police the victim was hit by two vehicles.
A witness reported the car which hit the victim and left the scene was a white Nissan, police said.
The second vehicle returned to the scene and cooperated with officers.
Police continued Sunday to search for the driver of the white Nissan.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
