Fort Worth firefighters battled small fire in their station

A blaze erupted in a fire truck parked in a fire station early Sunday, but firefighters quickly extinguished it and no injuries were reported, a fire official said.
The cause of the blaze was under investigation.
The fire was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. at Station 32, 10201 White Settlement Road.
Firefighters reported one of the trucks on fire. The station had a fire engine, a brush truck and a dive truck parked in the station, fire Lt. Kyle Falkner said Sunday in a telephone interview.
The brush truck was used to extinguish the fire, Falkner said.
“It was contained to the engine,” Falkner said. “It doesn’t look too bad, but mechanics are on the scene to determine the damage.”
A reserve fire truck will be used at the station, Falkner said.
