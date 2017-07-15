Officials are investigating a double fatality jet-ski crash on Lake Palo Pinto

Authorities are trying to determine what caused a jet-ski crash that killed two people early Saturday at Lake Palo Pinto.
Texas game wardens and the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about 1:20 a.m. alerting them to a possible accident involving a jet ski and two individuals on Lake Palo Pinto, a 2,400-acre reservoir 80 miles southwest of Fort Worth, a news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.
The caller said that two of his friends left the lake house where they were staying aboard a jet ski and said he later heard a loud crash from the direction where they were headed.
Following a search of the area, officers located the jet ski and a debris field along with the bodies of two fatally injured men —Tanner Poeschel, 22, of Fort Worth, and Harrison Smith, 22, of Signal Mountain, Tenn. Both victims were wearing their life jackets, the release said.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Texas Game Warden Forensics Reconstruction and Mapping Team, along with officials from the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
