Burleson police seeking a man who knocked a woman, 90, out during a purse snatching

Police are searching for a suspect they say injured a 90-year-old woman earlier this week while she was trying to keep him from stealing her purse.
The woman, a Crowley resident, was loading groceries into her car at the Albertsons Grocery Store parking lot at 833 N.E. Alsbury Blvd. on Monday when a man grabbed her purse and ran away, according to a Burleson Police Department Facebook post.
The woman tried to hang onto her purse and was thrown to the pavement where she hit her head, police said. The woman was then taken to the hospital.
Police believe the suspect fled in a dark colored vehicle.
Anyone with information concerning this suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at 800-469-8477 or submit a tip through the web, or call Det. C Pilgrim at 817-426-9961.
One of the Crowley woman’s relatives, who said she did not want to be identified because the suspect or suspects are still at large, said she and other family members are hoping for a quick arrest because the perpetrator might hurt someone else.
“They left her for dead, so they don’t care about people,” the relative said. “They are violent people.”
The woman is now at home recuperating from the injuries she suffered during the purse snatching, which include a bruised left hand, forearm and eye. The attack left her unconscious in the parking lot. The woman said she hopes that her purse along with pictures of her late husband will be returned, the relative said.
“She has a very swollen, bruised bloody eye and her cheek bone is broken,” the relative said. “The whole left side of her body is bruised. She’s not moving much. She has a concussion and memory loss. So all she remembers is putting her groceries in her car and being hit from behind. She said she would have given them some money if they had just asked. The thieves got less than $100.”
The relative says the Crowley woman is very independent but it’s too soon to know if she can return to the level of independence she had before.
“She never expected anything like this to happen,” the relative said. “She’s lived in Crowley for more than 50 years and has always felt safe. I don’t know if she will regain that same sense of safety.”
Burleson police said in another Facebook post that they have heard that people are concerned for their safety while shopping in that area. Police have compared crime trends from Jan. 1 through July 13 this year to the same period last year and identified an increase in motor vehicle burglaries. The number of car burglaries almost doubled, going from four to seven when this year is compared to last, the Facebook post stated.
There have been two robberies this year compared to one during the same period last year and four business break-ins this year compared to two in 2016, the post states.
Police asked everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.
