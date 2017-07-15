Arrest made in fatal shooting in Las Vegas Trail area

FORT WORTH A suspect remains in the Mansfield jail in connection with a fatal shooting outside a west Fort Worth apartment complex in the Las Vegas Trail area.
Sean Michael Singer, 28, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the July 6 shooting, which left one man dead and another injured. He remains in jail with bond set at $200,000.
Homicide detectives are still investigating the case, said officer Tracy Carter, police spokesman.
The shooting was reported to Fort Worth police just after 11:30 p.m., outside the Saddlehorn Vista Apartments in the 9200 block of Colt Street. There, officers found one man dead and another man injured in the parking lot, according to homicide detective Matt Barron.
Both had been shot multiple times, Barron said.
The survivor has been identified as Howard Joseph, 28, but the deceased has not yet been identified by police or the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
The shooting took place in the Las Vegas Trail area, south of Interstate 30, the poverty- and crime-riddled neighborhood featured in a recent Star-Telegram report on child abuse. Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and new District 3 Councilman Brian Byrd were among city officials who recently toured the area with Fort Worth police to gain a better understanding of the issues the area faces, in hopes of revitalizing Las Vegas Trail.
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817
