Fort Worth arson investigators need help identifying suspects

Arson investigators are looking for suspects who allegedly stole two vehicles in Roanoke and set one vehicle on fire in Fort Worth.
About 8:30 a.m. on June 29, a black BMW was found burning in the 9300 block of Nine Mile Bridge Road near Eagle Mountain Lake.
The suspects wanted for questioning in connection with the car fire are one man and two women, a news release from the Fort Worth Fire Department said. The man has a tattoo on his neck and lower arms, according to arson investigators. The suspects may be driving a Jeep Cherokee or Dodge Charger, the release said.
Anyone with information on the suspects should call Fort Worth Fire Department arson investigators at 817-392-6851 or 817-392-6229.
A video of the possible suspects shows a man and two women walking toward two vehicles. While one woman walks away the man and the other woman stand by a dark-colored truck.
The man opens the truck door and searches to passenger compartment while the woman is hidden from the camera by the vehicle. Then the man tries the door of another vehicle, a light colored sedan adjacent to the truck, but it does not open. The man and the woman then walk away.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
