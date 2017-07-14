Community rallies around Fort Worth teen whose walker was stolen

Not even the theft of his walker could keep David Burgos down for long.
Part of it is just the 15-year-old’s nature. He’s a high-energy sports fan who refuses to let cerebral palsy slow him down. But a big part of his continued mobility has been due to the outpouring of support the Burgos family has received since David’s walker was stolen from the family’s front porch last week.
Within two days, family and friends had donated more than $3,000 via GoFundMe to replace the walker, and a neighbor had loaned the family a walker for David to use while a new one is on its way.
But as word of the Burgos’ story spread, the family has been on the receiving end of more kindness from the general public than they ever thought possible.
“It’s just very overwhelming, the amount of support that came from the internet,” said Daniel Burgos, David’s father. “It shows you that the community will still come together when someone is in need.”
Tuesday, it manifested itself in Jodi Burgett, David’s therapist at Cook Children’s rehabilitation clinic, who was able to replace David’s temporary walker with an upgraded loaner, the exact Crocodile R82 model with swiveling wheels and a fold-down seat that David used before last week’s theft.
She even sewed the same Texas Rangers cushion cover that David decorated his walker with, onto the new, temporary walker.
When officials from Monitronics, the Burgos’ home security company, saw media coverage of the story, they offered to cover the cost of a new walker, plus two years of free home monitoring and tickets for the family to attend a Ranger game this season.
That will allow the Burgos to pay forward the GoFundMe donations, which totaled more than $3,700 Friday, to two charities: Heroes for Hope and the Alyssa V. Phillips Foundation, which helps individuals with cerebral palsy to be independent.
And if that weren’t enough, local radio station 105.3 The Fan’s Ben and Skin Show is looking into a Rangers-themed salute to the Burgos family in the coming days. The family’s story was brought to the local radio personalities by Nick Neppach, a weekend host and board-op at The Fan who has cerebral palsy.
“It’s the best feeling to know our story touched so many people, and to have the support of so many people around town,” said Nina Burgos, David’s mother. “We never saw this coming.”
Daniel Burgos said a Fort Worth police detective contacted the family Tuesday, but there were no updates on the identity of the thief who made off with David’s walker.
