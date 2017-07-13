Dog injured in Fort Worth house fire is being discharged from the animal hospital

After nearly a week-long stay in an animal hospital, Precious, a dog found unresponsive on Saturday during a house fire will be returned to her owner Friday.
Fort Worth firefighters located Precious while performing a search of a burned structure for possible victims and the dog was found unresponsive under a bed in a room close to the fire, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Fire Department.
Precious began to breathe on her own soon after firefighters removed her from the house and began efforts to revive her, the release said. Firefighters took Precious to a nearby animal hospital for care where she was treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns around her eyes.
A much improved Precious is scheduled to go back home to her owner on Friday following assistance from Fort Worth Firefighter Charities, Barkley's World and Don't Forget to Feed Me, organizations that worked to make sure the pup received the care that she needed, the release said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
