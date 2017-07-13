Second suspect in killing of Fort Worth mother of five is captured in Florida

A 30-year-old man wanted in the killing of a Fort Worth mother last month was captured Thursday in Florida.
Qjuan Taikel Holmes was arrested at a home in Crestview, according to a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department.
The department had received information Wednesday from the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Fort Worth that Holmes might be staying in Crestview, about 40 miles northeast of Pensacola. Authorities tracked him to an address there and arrested him without incident, the news release said.
Holmes and his brother Xondadric Antonio Holmes, 34, are accused in the robbery and fatal shooting of Angela Gagne, a 41-year-old mother of five. Qjuan Holmes had dated Gagne and was living with her when the shooting happened.
Xondadric Holmes was arrested June 22.
Fort Worth officers had gone to Gagne’s home in the 6400 block of Woodbeach Drive in south Fort Worth on a welfare check on the afternoon of June 12.
They found her front door unlocked and Gagne’s body in a bedroom. She had been shot multiple times.
Homicide detective Jerry Cedillo said investigators believe that Xondadric Holmes had been visiting his younger brother at Gagne’s home when an argument broke out.
“We believe they were taking her property after the argument and then shot her,” Cedillo said.
Cedillo said electronics and some of Gagne’s personal items were missing from the home when the woman’s body was discovered.
Qjuan Holmes was being held Thursday at the Okaloosa County Jail, with his bail set at $250,000. Xondadric Holmes has remained in custody at the Tarrant County Jail, with his bail also set at $250,000.
Both men face a capital murder charge.
Xondadric Holmes has previous misdemeanor convictions for evading arrest, marijuana possession, theft and assault causing bodily injury.
Qjuan Holmes has previously been convicted of assault causing bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest. Cedillo said Qjuan Holmes had been wanted since April for violating his parole after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor.
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
