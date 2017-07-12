Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer

A surprise storm late Sunday afternoon ripped through the Overton Park area of southwest Fort Worth, causing extensive damage, including a large tree that crashed through a house (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram).
Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Police warn citizens not to attempt to arrest or detain of the subj
The family of Dallas Police Officer Patrick Zamarripa, as well as the families of four other Dallas Police and DART officers killed one year ago in downtown Dallas, were honored at the dedication of the Dallas Circle of Heroes Memorial.