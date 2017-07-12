Woman driving 83 mph when she hit car, killing two in 2015, affidavit says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:02 Weatherford man bitten by two copperhead snakes Pause 0:06 Wal-Mart arson suspect on store surveillance video 2:32 'I just want to take care of my kids:' A Fort Worth dad's Obamacare concerns 1:35 Tree crushes Tanglewood home during storm, family is uninjured 0:46 Storm dumps heavy rains on Fort Worth 2:37 Tree falls through a house in Overton Park 0:39 Thief caught on video stealing a walker that belongs to 15-year-old with cerebral palsy 1:21 Texas parents can dig deep into STAAR results with new report card 1:06 Peaches ripe for the pickin' 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 5 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Police warn citizens not to attempt to arrest or detain of the subj

Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Police warn citizens not to attempt to arrest or detain of the subj