UT, Texas A&M make top 40 ‘Best Colleges for Your Money’

College might be expensive, but at least you’ll be getting your money’s worth at the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M, according to Money magazine, which released its “Best Colleges For Your Money 2017” this week.
The list ranked UT Austin 31st and Texas A&M 34th nationally. The two flagship universities were the top Texas public schools on the list. Only Rice was ranked better, at No. 12.
UT’s estimated cost for this upcoming school year is $27,800, compared with $26,200 at A&M, according to Money’s figures.
A&M edged UT in graduates’ early career earnings with an estimated salary of $55,000, compared with $53,900 for UT grads.
Money’s rankings weighed three main factors: quality of education, including graduation rates and instructor quality; affordability, including tuition costs and the estimated average student debt amount; and outcomes, including graduates’ early earnings and 10-year earnings.
Trinity University in San Antonio made the list at No. 108. SMU ranked 333rd, while TCU ranked 446th.
TCU’s estimated full price for the upcoming year is $61,500, and its graduates’ early earnings is estimated at $48,500, according to Money’s data.
Money also ranked several other categories of schools this year, including “Best Colleges in the South.”
Rice, again, topped Texas schools at No. 2, behind the University of Virginia. Then there was UT Austin at No. 8, Texas A&M at No. 9 and Trinity at No. 20. SMU ranked 47th.
U.S. News & World Report’s most recent college rankings were a bit more favorable for TCU. Among national universities, the Fort Worth school ranked 82nd overall.
