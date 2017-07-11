Lifeguards save two girls from drowning at north Fort Worth pool

Lifeguards saved two sisters from drowning at a pool in far north Fort Worth on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Firefighters and Medstar were dispatched to the Heritage Trace community pool at Heritage Trace Parkway and General Worth Drive about 12:45 p.m.
When they arrived, the two girls — ages 5 and 6 — had already been rescued by lifeguards at the pool and were conscious, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said.
Medstar took both of them to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, but their injuries were considered non-life threatening.
These #Lifeguards saved the lives of two sisters, 5&6 years old....from drowning. #heroes #ThankYou @BearfootLLC pic.twitter.com/W2HaUiAomV— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) July 11, 2017
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments