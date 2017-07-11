Dallas pharmacy employee accused of chasing suspected shoplifter, fatally shooting him

A pharmacy loss prevention agent was in custody Tuesday, accused of getting into a car chase with a suspected shoplifter and then fatally shooting him Sunday afternoon, police said.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, which ended shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday at a U.S. 175 service road and Elam Road, when officers responded to a shooting call.

Police found Christopher Geddes with a fatal gunshot wound.

Julio Cesar Ruvalcaba, 36, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Monday night and faces a murder charge.

An arrest warrant affidavit gave this account of the shooting:

Geddes shoplifted some items from a CVS Pharmacy, 1235 S. Buckner Boulevard, and ran out of the store, according to store surveillance video.

He jumped into the passenger side of a Toyota Camry and fled.

Ruvalcaba, who was identified by store employees as a loss prevention employee, ran out, got into a Camaro and drove off.

The Camaro chased the Camry on the freeway until the Camry crashed attempting to exit the freeway. The Camry was driven to Elam Road and the C.F. Hawn service road.

Geddes got out of the passenger side of the car and walked toward the Camaro, according to the warrant.

Ruvalcaba pulled out a gun and shot Geddes, then drove away, the warrant states.

Police presented the driver of the Camry with a photo lineup that included a photo of Ruvalcaba, but he was not able to identify anyone in the lineup, according to the warrant.

Ruvalcaba was in the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $200,000 bail.