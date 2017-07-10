Man who led police to body of Lancaster teen charged

The man who led police to the body of 13-year-old Shavon Randle faces a kidnapping charge in the case, police said.
Detectives said they believe Desmond Jones’ car was used in Randle’s kidnapping on June 28, and that he was with one of the kidnappers when they took the Lancaster teen, according to Jones’ arrest warrant affidavit.
Randle was kidnapped from a relative’s Lancaster home and held for ransom over the theft of marijuana, the warrant states.
Randle was shot to death and her body was left in a vacant Dallas home. The body of 19-year-old Michael Titus, whom authorities called a person of interest in the case, also was discovered in the home.
Jones and five other people who have been arrested are linked to the case, but no one has been charged with the killings.
The case began June 26 when a suspect robbed a group of men of about 22 pounds of marijuana at a Lancaster motel, according to warrants.
The suspect accused of robbing the men is the boyfriend of Randle’s cousin, who lived in Lancaster, the warrants state. The suspect fled to the home in Lancaster.
The group of men tracked the drugs and kidnapped Randle on June 28 as ransom, according to the warrants. Randle had been staying with her cousin.
Hours after the kidnapping, one of the suspects called Randle’s cousin, demanded the marijuana and threatened to kill the teen if police were alerted, the warrants state.
According to Jones’ warrant, Jones told police he saw Randle at the Dallas house and later saw her body.
In interviews with police, Jones also said he was in the house when Titus was killed, according to the warrant.
On the night of July 1, Jones led authorities to the Dallas residence in the 2200 block of Kiest Avenue, where the bodies were found.
