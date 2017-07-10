Who are all of those (extra) people in downtown Fort Worth?

Don’t be surprised if downtown streets, parking garages and restaurants are a little more crowded this month.
This week, roughly 7,000 math teachers and schooladministrators are visiting Fort Worth for the Conference for the Advancement of Mathematics Teaching at the Fort Worth Convention Center.
And next week, one of the largest conventions of the year arrives in Fort Worth.
Premier Designs Inc. a direct sales jewelry company, will bring more than 10,000 attendees to the area and have an estimated $13 million impact from July 16-23, said Mitch Whitten, vice president of marketing and communications at the Fort Worth Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Then on July 30 through Aug. 5, Kenneth Copeland Ministries will bring 10,000 attendees to the Southwestern Believers’ Convention, also at the convention center.
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
Comments