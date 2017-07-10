Downtown Fort Worth will be busy will convention-goers for the rest of this month.
Downtown Fort Worth will be busy will convention-goers for the rest of this month. Paul Moseley Star-Telegram archives
Downtown Fort Worth will be busy will convention-goers for the rest of this month. Paul Moseley Star-Telegram archives

Fort Worth

July 10, 2017 10:54 AM

Who are all of those (extra) people in downtown Fort Worth?

By Bill Hanna

billhanna@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

Don’t be surprised if downtown streets, parking garages and restaurants are a little more crowded this month.

This week, roughly 7,000 math teachers and schooladministrators are visiting Fort Worth for the Conference for the Advancement of Mathematics Teaching at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

And next week, one of the largest conventions of the year arrives in Fort Worth.

Premier Designs Inc. a direct sales jewelry company, will bring more than 10,000 attendees to the area and have an estimated $13 million impact from July 16-23, said Mitch Whitten, vice president of marketing and communications at the Fort Worth Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Then on July 30 through Aug. 5, Kenneth Copeland Ministries will bring 10,000 attendees to the Southwestern Believers’ Convention, also at the convention center.

Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna

Where the jobs are downtown

XTO Energy is the biggest private employer in downtown Fort Worth, but now it's planning to move 1,600 jobs to an Exxon campus in Houston over the next three years. So who are the other big employers downtown? You might be surprised.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Storm dumps heavy rains on Fort Worth

View More Video