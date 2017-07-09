The latest: Storm floods streets in downtown Fort Worth, TCU area

An isolated storm quickly dumped as much as 2 inches of rain in parts of Fort Worth Sunday evening, causing street flooding that trapped several cars, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.
The stormed formed over Johnson County and moved north in to Tarrant County after 6 p.m., hitting hardest in downtown Fort Worth and the TCU area.
A severe storm warning expired at 6:55 p.m., there is still a flood advisory in effect for those areas until 8:30 p.m. Sunday, said meteorologist Patricia Sanchez.
She said vehicles were reported trapped in high water in the 3000 block of Hulen Street, near Chisholm Trail Parkway, and the 5700 block of Vickery Boulevard. West Seventh Street also had flooding.
6:55pm: More reports of vehicles stuck in the area. Remember... Turn Around, don't Drown! #dfwwx #txwx https://t.co/5uA4ahciGD— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) July 9, 2017
Lots cars turning around, stalling near W 7 area. Flash flooding everywhere @wfaachannel8 @JesseWFAA #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/XPJfsCWI8W— Todd Unger (@ToddWFAA8) July 9, 2017
We are working multiple high water calls....please #TurnAroundDontDrown.— FWfirefighters (@FWfirefighters) July 10, 2017
The Fort Worth Fire Department said most of its calls on trapped vehicles came from around the Hulen Street-Interstate 30 crossing and the West Seventh Street area.
“But we haven’t had any rescues per se where we have to use our swift-water rescue teams,” said Lt. Kyle Falkner, fire department spokesman. “We had a lot of vehicles that ran into high water and stalled out. Some we were able to walk up to the car and get them out, and others we were able to push the car out of the water.”
In some cases, firefighters chose to wait until the water receded. “Streets around here can get flooded pretty quickly, but they can go down quickly as well,” Falkner said.
Sanchez said the storm was weakening by 7 p.m. and that the weather service had received no reports of power outages as of that time.
“It looks like once this stuff is done — which should be in the next few hours, hopefully — we should be dry overnight,” Sanchez said.
