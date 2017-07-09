Tenor Placido Domingo to head Fort Worth Opera’s new artistic advisory council

International star tenor and conductor Placido Domingo will head a newly formed advisory council to the Fort Worth Opera, officials announced.
The Fort Worth Opera National Artistic Council will be composed of renowned artists, classical musicians and directors who will help support and guide the company in its artistic and educational efforts, according to a statement Friday.
“This extraordinary ensemble of creative minds and operatic entrepreneurs will keep FWOpera informed of larger trends within the opera world, as the company embarks upon its 72nd year and writes its next great chapter,” the statement said.
The artistic council will seek and evaluate suggestions from the community and serve as a resource and advocate for the opera company.
The move comes as the Fort Worth Opera is between directors, having fired Darren K. Woods in February after a 16-year tenure during which he was credited with helping to usher the opera company onto the international stage. Officials at the time said they are seeking a leader to focus more on business, management and fundraising.
Domingo won’t be singing with the Fort Worth Opera, not this time. Memorably, he fronted the opera at age 21 in its 1962 production of “Lucia di Lammermoor.”
Domingo also is general director of the LA Opera.
“As the company enters an exciting new era, I am thrilled to join my fellow artists in guiding Fort Worth Opera’s bright and hopeful future,” Domingo said in the statement. “Together, with your support, we can continue the company’s proud tradition of innovation and artistic excellence for generations to come.”
The council comes in the second month of the summerlong campaign “FWOpera FORWARD,” which is celebrating legacy of the state’s oldest opera company, founded in 1946, and the history and culture of Fort Worth.
Domingo encouraged the public to donate to the Fort Worth Opera by calling 817-288-1212 or going online at www.fwforward.org.
Robert Cadwallader: 817-390-7186, @Kaddmann_ST
