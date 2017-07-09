One dead, three injured in crash on I-35W in north Fort Worth

One person was killed and three other people were injured Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 35W in north Fort Worth, authorities said.
Two of the injured were taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center while a third person was transported to a local hospital.
Two of the injured were listed as serious and the third person was in critical condition, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said Sunday.
The name of the victim who died had not been released pending notification of relatives.
Police responded to a major accident call shortly after 7 a.m. on Interstate 35W just before Western Center Boulevard.
A SUV had wrecked on the highway, police said, but officers did not release any other information.
The southbound lanes of the highway were closed just after the accident as authorities investigated the fatal accident.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments