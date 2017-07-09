One person was dead and three other people were injured in a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 35W in north Fort Worth, authorities said.
One person was dead and three other people were injured in a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 35W in north Fort Worth, authorities said. McClatchy Co. Courtesy
One person was dead and three other people were injured in a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 35W in north Fort Worth, authorities said. McClatchy Co. Courtesy

Fort Worth

July 09, 2017 8:34 AM

One dead, three injured in crash on I-35W in north Fort Worth

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

One person was killed and three other people were injured Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 35W in north Fort Worth, authorities said.

Two of the injured were taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center while a third person was transported to a local hospital.

Two of the injured were listed as serious and the third person was in critical condition, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said Sunday.

The name of the victim who died had not been released pending notification of relatives.

Police responded to a major accident call shortly after 7 a.m. on Interstate 35W just before Western Center Boulevard.

A SUV had wrecked on the highway, police said, but officers did not release any other information.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed just after the accident as authorities investigated the fatal accident.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Thief caught on video stealing a walker that belongs to 15-year-old with cerebral palsy

Thief caught on video stealing a walker that belongs to 15-year-old with cerebral palsy 0:39

Thief caught on video stealing a walker that belongs to 15-year-old with cerebral palsy
Texas parents can dig deep into STAAR results with new report card 1:21

Texas parents can dig deep into STAAR results with new report card
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 5 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 5

View More Video