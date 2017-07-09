A fight in downtown Fort Worth early Sunday left one person stabbed and another person in custody, Fort Worth police said.
A fight in downtown Fort Worth early Sunday left one person stabbed and another person in custody, Fort Worth police said. Star-Telegram archives Courtesy
A fight in downtown Fort Worth early Sunday left one person stabbed and another person in custody, Fort Worth police said. Star-Telegram archives Courtesy

Fort Worth

July 09, 2017 8:03 AM

Fight in downtown Fort Worth leaves one stabbed, one in custody

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

One person was stabbed in the back twice and another person was in custody after a fight erupted early Sunday in the downtown area, police said Sunday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A suspect was arrested, but police did not release any information on that person.

Officers responded to a cutting call about 12:22 a.m. in the 400 block of Throckmorton Street.

At least five people were at that location arguing when a fight broke out, police said.

One person was armed with a knife, police said.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Thief caught on video stealing a walker that belongs to 15-year-old with cerebral palsy

Thief caught on video stealing a walker that belongs to 15-year-old with cerebral palsy 0:39

Thief caught on video stealing a walker that belongs to 15-year-old with cerebral palsy
Texas parents can dig deep into STAAR results with new report card 1:21

Texas parents can dig deep into STAAR results with new report card
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 5 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 5

View More Video