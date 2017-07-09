Fight in downtown Fort Worth leaves one stabbed, one in custody

One person was stabbed in the back twice and another person was in custody after a fight erupted early Sunday in the downtown area, police said Sunday.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
A suspect was arrested, but police did not release any information on that person.
Officers responded to a cutting call about 12:22 a.m. in the 400 block of Throckmorton Street.
At least five people were at that location arguing when a fight broke out, police said.
One person was armed with a knife, police said.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
