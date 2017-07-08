David Burgos, an avid Texas Rangers fan, depended on his walker to get around. The family has raised enough money to replace the walker, but the thief is still at large. Burgos Family
David Burgos, an avid Texas Rangers fan, depended on his walker to get around. The family has raised enough money to replace the walker, but the thief is still at large. Burgos Family

Fort Worth

July 08, 2017 2:56 PM

Police looking for thief who stole a walker from a 15-year-old with cerebral palsy

By Matthew Martinez

David Burgos’ modified walker, with swiveling wheels, a fold-down seat and a sewn-on Texas Rangers cushion, was his only means of getting around.

But to the thief who stole it from his family’s North Side porch, it was just a little more scrap metal.

Now police are looking for the man who was captured on the Burgos family’s home surveillance video taking the walker from the porch early Thursday morning. The same man was captured on video the same night stealing a flag pole from Burgos’ grandparents, who live four houses down on Belmont Avenue.

Thankfully for David, who has cerebral palsy, friends and family have stepped up and donated both a walker for him to use temporarily, along with more than $3,000 to replace one of life’s necessities for the young man on the go.

david burgos1
David Burgos sits in his modified walker at the Fort Worth zoo.
Nina Burgos Courtesy

“David is just so thankful, we all are,” said Nina Burgos, David’s mother. “David is so happy he will soon have another walker.”

David left the walker on the front porch Wednesday night, and his mother couldn’t find it the next morning as they got ready to leave for the grocery store.

“My wife called me and asked if I had seen David’s walker,” said Daniel Burgos, David’s father. “I didn’t know what to say. We’ve lived here for 14 years and have left that thing out on the porch so many times. We never thought someone would steal something like a walker. It’s insane.”

The family plans to use the donated money to have a new walker shipped to Fort Worth within a week or so.

Meanwhile Fort Worth police are accepting any tips on the whereabouts of the man who took away David’s most important, if not his most prized possession.

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817

