Woman arrested in 2015 accident that killed two

FORT WORTH A woman has been arrested in an August 2015 traffic accident on West Loop 820 in which an elderly woman and a 6-year-old girl died.
Police and medical examiner’s records show Patricia Merrell Stricklin, 52, no address available, was booked into the Fort Worth jail on two manslaughter warrants Thursday.
Records show she was arrested in connection with the case in which London Pena, 6, of Fort Worth and Guadalupe Palacios, 81 of Corsicana died. The two were back-seat passengers in a Chevrolet Malibu that broke down in a traffic lane of West Loop 820 near White Settlement Road, authorities said at the time.
A truck was unable to stop and hit the disabled car, police said.
Two other adults were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said after the crash.
Fort Worth police spokesman said no further information was available because the case was still under investigation. He said it has been forwarded to the district attorney’s office for disposition.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
Judy Wiley: 817-390-7843, @judygwiley
Comments