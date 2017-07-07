One dead, one wounded in shooting outside west Fort Worth apartments

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting outside a west Fort Worth apartment complex late Thursday.
Fort Worth police were dispatched to the Saddlehorn Vista Apartments in the 9200 block of Colt Street about 11:35 p.m.
There, officers found one man dead and another man injured in the parking lot, according to homicide Detective Matt Barron.
Both had been shot multiple times, Barron said.
The survivor was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital. Barron said detectives have interviewed the man and the investigation is continuing.
Authorities were still working to identify the deceased man Friday morning.
The area of the shooting was near Las Vegas Trail south of Interstate 30, the poverty- and crime-ridden area recently featured in a Star-Telegram report on child abuse.
Mayor Betsy Price and new District 3 Councilman Brian Byrd were among city officials who recently toured the area with Fort Worth police to gain a better understanding of the issues, in hopes of revitalizing Las Vegas Trail.
