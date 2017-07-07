A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting outside the Saddlehorn Vista Apartments.
A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting outside the Saddlehorn Vista Apartments. carlballou Getty Images/iStockphoto
A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting outside the Saddlehorn Vista Apartments. carlballou Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Worth

July 07, 2017 10:43 AM

One dead, one wounded in shooting outside west Fort Worth apartments

By Deanna Boyd

dboyd@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting outside a west Fort Worth apartment complex late Thursday.

Fort Worth police were dispatched to the Saddlehorn Vista Apartments in the 9200 block of Colt Street about 11:35 p.m.

There, officers found one man dead and another man injured in the parking lot, according to homicide Detective Matt Barron.

Both had been shot multiple times, Barron said.

The survivor was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital. Barron said detectives have interviewed the man and the investigation is continuing.

Authorities were still working to identify the deceased man Friday morning.

The area of the shooting was near Las Vegas Trail south of Interstate 30, the poverty- and crime-ridden area recently featured in a Star-Telegram report on child abuse.

Mayor Betsy Price and new District 3 Councilman Brian Byrd were among city officials who recently toured the area with Fort Worth police to gain a better understanding of the issues, in hopes of revitalizing Las Vegas Trail.

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 5

Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Police warn citizens not to attempt to arrest or detain of the subj

Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fallen Dallas officers remembered at memorial dedication

View More Video