What happened to Texas’ summer heat? Don’t worry: It’s coming next week

It isn’t just your imagination — summer has been unusually wet this year.

Since June 1, Dallas/Fort Worth Airport has recorded 11.03 inches of rain. That’s 6.69 inches above normal and accounts for nearly half of the 22.89 inches that have fallen at the airport since Jan. 1. It was also the fifth-wettest June on record.

The chances of scattered thunderstorms continue through Sunday, but not everyone will see rain. Chances vary between 20 and 30 percent. The storms will be fairly scattered but there’s a chance another line of storms will drift across the Red River into Texas late Saturday and early Sunday.

“There will be a complex of storms approaching from the north but we’re not sure how far south they will get,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Bianca Villanueva. “Those storms should be in a weakening state if they get this far south.”

Just 3 showers over the DFW area right now. Brief, heavy rain underneath. Isolated showers/storms possible thru the afternoon! #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/SQtx95LpBE — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) July 7, 2017

So why has North Texas been wetter than normal?

The credit goes to a high pressure system staying west of Texas, opening the door for storms to drift in from the north.

A high pressure system usually parks over Texas during the summer, blocking any storms or cold fronts from moving in.

For those who actually miss the typical Texas summer, don’t worry.

By the end of next week, highs will be back in the upper 90s as a high pressure system sets up over the middle of the country.

Below-normal temperatures possible across the Southeast, Tennessee Valley, and Southern Appalachians for July 14-20 https://t.co/ShcAG0RWYb pic.twitter.com/gvyre7PARW — NWSCPC (@NWSCPC) July 6, 2017

Whether that means the rest of summer will be hot and dry remains to be seen.

But the Climate Prediction Center’s outlooks are favoring above-normal temperatures and below or near-normal precipitation over the next month.

“Starting on Monday, we’ll be drying out and start seeing the sunnier and drier weather,” Villanueva said. “That will be the pattern for at least the next week or so.”