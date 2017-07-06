Affidavit: Ex-Denton Ryan substitute teacher had sex with student

A former Denton Ryan High School substitute teacher who told authorities he was thinking with the “wrong head” had a sexual relationship with a female student for several months, according to an affidavit.
Initially, Spencer Newton denied having a relationship with the student in an interview with police, but he later confessed, saying she threw herself at him and “did not make it hard for him,” according to the arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram on Thursday.
Newton, 26, of Lewisville, surrendered Thursday to police and was in the Denton City Jail.
Police began an investigation on Newton in May after a school employee saw Newton leaving the campus with the female student.
Newton resigned as a teacher in May, telling Ryan Principal Vernon Reeves that he had found work with his father, according to the affidavit.
But it was at about that time that school officials wanted to speak with Newton about the allegations of having a sexual relationship with a student, police said.
The affidavit gave this brief account of the case:
The student and Newton began speaking with each other on Snapchat in January.
Their relationship grew and sometime in March they had sex in his truck in a parking lot in the 500 block of Loop 288.
She told authorities they sent nude photographs of each other using Snapchat.
The student said she performed sex acts on Newton on two other occasions, both times while in his truck, according to the affidavit.
The last sexual encounter occurred May 12 when Newton asked the student to meet him in a portable building at the back of the campus, but she declined to perform a sex act on him because she was scared someone would see them.
Police later interviewed Newton, who talked about the student sending him nude photographs, but he didn’t admit to sending her any of himself.
Newton said the student “did not make it hard for him,” and he minimized what occurred, according to the affidavit.
Newton told police he was still young and was thinking with the “wrong head,” the affidavit states.
An arrest warrant for Newton was issued June 30.
Newton faces a charge of improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.
