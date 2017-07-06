‘These guys got up that morning and they never came home’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 6:29 'Our world has been turned upside down' Pause 2:21 Emergency team jumps into action to rescue stranded teen 6:00 Swift water rescue team pulls teen from creek in North Richland Hills 0:33 Video: North Fort Worth neighborhood floods 0:36 Several hundred pounds of fireworks confiscated in Fort Worth 1:41 Firsthand tour of Las Vegas Trail 1:39 Possum Kingdom Lake recovers from wildfires and drought 1:00 Watch Jordan Rodriguez's sweet swing 0:35 School bus crash leaves one critically injured 0:36 Fort Worth school bus crash leaves one critically injured Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The family of Dallas Police Officer Patrick Zamarripa, as well as the families of four other Dallas Police and DART officers killed one year ago in downtown Dallas, were honored at the dedication of the Dallas Circle of Heroes Memorial. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

The family of Dallas Police Officer Patrick Zamarripa, as well as the families of four other Dallas Police and DART officers killed one year ago in downtown Dallas, were honored at the dedication of the Dallas Circle of Heroes Memorial. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com