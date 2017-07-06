Fort Worth

Officials identify man who police say was killed by brother in Benbrook

BENBROOK

A man who police say was killed by his brother at a Benbrook home on Wednesday has been identified as Thomas Powley, 58, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.

Police found Powley, of Fort Worth, dead of a gunshot wound in the backyard of a home on San Angelo Drive.

Officers had responded to the home on a report of a shooting about 11:45 a.m., said Lt. Arvin Campbell. When they arrived, they found Powley and another man who had been shot in the leg.

The suspect, John Conroy, barricaded himself inside the home for almost four hours before surrendering to officers at about 3 p.m., Campbell said.

Officers exchanged gunfire with Conroy during the standoff, but nobody was injured. Conroy was “threatening towards officers and himself,” according to a Benbrook police news release.

No further details about the case were available Thursday afternoon.

